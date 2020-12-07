Two people wounded in Greenville shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in Greenville.

Greenville Police came to the area of 10th Street and 14th Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a “Shotspotter,” alert, which uses sensors around the city to alert officers directly if a gun is fired.

Greenville Police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the two victims, who were both identified as males, showed up at Vidant Medical Center with gunshot wounds after police received the call.

Hunter said it appears the incident occurred outside of Mid-Town Grocery on 14th Avenue in Greenville.

The investigation is ongoing.

