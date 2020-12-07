Advertisement

Suspect wanted in Craven County armed robbery

If you have any info, you're asked to contact Craven County Sheriff's Office or Craven County Crime Stoppers.(WITN)
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ERNUL, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County deputies need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.

At 9 p.m. Sunday deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery call at the Dollar General at 5615 Highway 17 in Ernul.

According to the sheriff’s office he robbed the store with a pistol and took off with cash and a bag of dog food.

The suspect is still at large, but they have the above security photos as evidence. He’s described as a slim black male, about 6′3″, wearing dark shoes with red soles and red logos.

If you have any info, you’re asked to contact Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

