Advertisement

Several Jacksonville neighborhoods without water due to water line break

(Max Pixel)
(Max Pixel)(WJHG)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple Jacksonville neighborhoods are without water Monday morning following a water line break.

The break happened on Bosco Street in Northwoods. Residents of Bosco Street along with Seminole Trail, Brookview Drive, Sioux Drive and Barksdale Drive are all being affected by the loss of water.

City crews are working to restore service.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people wounded in Greenville shooting
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Wayne County reports additional death
Alexander Dayton Dzikowski
Nash County deputies arrest man suspected of domestic stabbing murder
Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him

Latest News

This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Wayne County reports additional death
Wilson police say a fuel tanker flipped over on Raleigh Road Parkway and Bloomery Road around 8...
Fuel tanker flips, causes traffic delays in Wilson
Cypress Glen in Greenville says they hope to be able to vaccinate residents and staff by the...
Greenville senior living community preparing for COVID-19 vaccine
The drive is Saturday, December 5 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. outside the Dollar Tree in Wilson.
Wilson winter gear drive raises $1,000+ for various shelters