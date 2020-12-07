Several Jacksonville neighborhoods without water due to water line break

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Multiple Jacksonville neighborhoods are without water Monday morning following a water line break.

The break happened on Bosco Street in Northwoods. Residents of Bosco Street along with Seminole Trail, Brookview Drive, Sioux Drive and Barksdale Drive are all being affected by the loss of water.

City crews are working to restore service.

