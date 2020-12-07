Pitt County investigation leads to drug arrest after parking lot chase

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is behind bars after a drug trafficking investigation in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit found during their investigation that Zackia Parker, 27, was selling narcotics in the Red Oak Grill and Grocery parking lot on Greenville Boulevard.

Officials say Parker resisted commands and ran away from detectives in the parking lot. Once detectives caught and arrested Parker, they found he had heroin in his mouth.

Detectives believed Parker ingested some of the heroin, so he was taken to the Emergency Department at Vidant Medical Center for treatment.

Following treatment, Parker was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center. He Faces multiple possession charges as well as, maintain a vehicle for the sale of controlled substance, resisting public officer and destruction of criminal evidence.

Parker was on probation at the time of his arrest, so his probation will be revoked as a result.

