OUTER BANKS: Missing man’s overturned kayak found

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they found the kayak that belonged to a man who has been missing since Saturday night on the Outer Banks.

The U.S. Coast Guard says an overturned yellow kayak was found around 12:15 p.m. Monday near Roanoke Island. There was no sign of the man.

The man left Manns Harbor on a kayak fishing trip Saturday evening and the last contact was around 10:00 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

The man’s wife reported him missing Sunday night and a Coast Guard boat crew, a helicopter from Elizabeth City, along with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, and the Manns Harbour Volunteer Fire Department searched Sunday night.

The search continued Monday morning with more state and federal teams looking for the man.

Anyone with information on the missing man’s case should call the Coast Guard Command Center at 910-343-3880.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.