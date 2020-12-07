Advertisement

OUTER BANKS: Missing man’s overturned kayak found

(WITN)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they found the kayak that belonged to a man who has been missing since Saturday night on the Outer Banks.

The U.S. Coast Guard says an overturned yellow kayak was found around 12:15 p.m. Monday near Roanoke Island. There was no sign of the man.

The man left Manns Harbor on a kayak fishing trip Saturday evening and the last contact was around 10:00 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

The man’s wife reported him missing Sunday night and a Coast Guard boat crew, a helicopter from Elizabeth City, along with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, and the Manns Harbour Volunteer Fire Department searched Sunday night.

The search continued Monday morning with more state and federal teams looking for the man.

Anyone with information on the missing man’s case should call the Coast Guard Command Center at 910-343-3880.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations top 2,200 as virus hits another record
Alexander Dayton Dzikowski
Nash County deputies arrest man suspected of domestic stabbing murder
Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting
The inciting statements came from Jacksonville police officers, the Jacksonville director of...
ABC shuts down Jacksonville bar after reports of numerous safety violations

Latest News

A woman was shot after an altercation with a bail bondsman.
Deputies investigate second Lenoir County shooting
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations top 2,200 as virus hits another record
Zackia Parker mugshot
Pitt County investigation leads to drug arrest after parking lot chase
MGN
Winter Weather Preparedness Week encourages residents to prepare early