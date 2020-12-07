Advertisement

Nash County deputies arrest man suspected of domestic stabbing murder

Alexander Dayton Dzikowski
Alexander Dayton Dzikowski(WITN)
By Thomas Weybrecht
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in Nash County was stabbed to death today, and the man suspected of her murder is in custody.

Nash County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 4678 Pine Street in Battleboro around 10:15 Sunday morning.

There they learned that the children who lived there told their next-door neighbors the victim had been stabbed by 33-year-old Alexander Dzikowski, who lived there with the victim.

The unnamed victim died at the scene.

Deputies say they arrested Dzikowski and took him to UNC Nash Hospital for his own injuries, then took him to another undisclosed hospital, where he remains in custody.

Deputies say Dzikowski will be charged with first degree murder once he’s discharged. There’s no known motive at this time.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting
Enrique Roman-Martinez
CAPE LOOKOUT: Severed head only body part found of murdered Ft. Bragg paratrooper
NC reports increase in Hepatitis A outbreak, urges vaccination
The inciting statements came from Jacksonville police officers, the Jacksonville director of...
ABC shuts down Jacksonville bar after reports of numerous safety violations
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Latest News

Morehead City officials say there have been three portable heater fires in three weeks.
Morehead City man shares story after heater burns down house
Three portable heater fires in three weeks in Morehead City
Three portable heater fires in three weeks in Morehead City
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Cold and wet for Monday morning
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State sets another case increase record, four counties report new deaths