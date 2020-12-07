Nash County deputies arrest man suspected of domestic stabbing murder

BATTLEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in Nash County was stabbed to death today, and the man suspected of her murder is in custody.

Nash County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at 4678 Pine Street in Battleboro around 10:15 Sunday morning.

There they learned that the children who lived there told their next-door neighbors the victim had been stabbed by 33-year-old Alexander Dzikowski, who lived there with the victim.

The unnamed victim died at the scene.

Deputies say they arrested Dzikowski and took him to UNC Nash Hospital for his own injuries, then took him to another undisclosed hospital, where he remains in custody.

Deputies say Dzikowski will be charged with first degree murder once he’s discharged. There’s no known motive at this time.

