Morehead City man shares story after heater burns down house

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Tyrone Williams was displaced after his house caught on fire Saturday night. It was started by his portable heater.

Williams said all of his belonging are essentially destroyed.

“I ain’t got nothing,” he said, pointing to his outfit. “This is the only thing I got, is just what I got on.”

He recalls turning on his heater to warm up his bedroom Saturday night. He thinks the fire started after he fell asleep, because he woke up to a knock on the door from his friend, who was concerned because he smelled smoke.

Other neighbors woke up to the sound of sirens and the sight of fire.

“I looked out the window and I seen nothing but flames,” said Williams’ neighbor, Ronnie Sutton.

Shirese Simmons has lived in the neighborhood for a while. She said this isn’t the first time she’s seen a fire from a portable heater, and that’s why she doesn’t trust them.

According to officials, Saturday night’s fire is the third fire in three weeks in Morehead City that has started with a portable heater.

The first two left significant damage in their path as well.

As we enter the colder months in the year, officials are warning of portable heater fires, saying it’s important to follow the manufacturer’s instructions, to keep the heater away from flammable items and to not leave them unattended.

