Lenoir County deputies investigating homicide

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several deputies are at the scene of a deadly shooting Monday afternoon.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says the shooting happened at a home on Beechnut Drive just before 1:00 p.m.

Ingram says that one man is dead.

The sheriff did not have any other details at this time and says it is early in the investigation.

WITN has a reporter at the scene and will update this story when new information is available.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.