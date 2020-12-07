Lenoir County deputies investigating homicide
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several deputies are at the scene of a deadly shooting Monday afternoon.
Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says the shooting happened at a home on Beechnut Drive just before 1:00 p.m.
Ingram says that one man is dead.
The sheriff did not have any other details at this time and says it is early in the investigation.
WITN has a reporter at the scene and will update this story when new information is available.
