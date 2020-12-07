Advertisement

Lenoir County deputies investigating homicide

A man was shot dead Monday afternoon on this Lenoir County street.
A man was shot dead Monday afternoon on this Lenoir County street.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several deputies are at the scene of a deadly shooting Monday afternoon.

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram says the shooting happened at a home on Beechnut Drive just before 1:00 p.m.

Ingram says that one man is dead.

The sheriff did not have any other details at this time and says it is early in the investigation.

WITN has a reporter at the scene and will update this story when new information is available.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations top 2,200 as virus hits another record
Alexander Dayton Dzikowski
Nash County deputies arrest man suspected of domestic stabbing murder
Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting
The inciting statements came from Jacksonville police officers, the Jacksonville director of...
ABC shuts down Jacksonville bar after reports of numerous safety violations

Latest News

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations top 2,200 as virus hits another record
Zackia Parker mugshot
Pitt County investigation leads to drug arrest after parking lot chase
MGN
Winter Weather Preparedness Week encourages residents to prepare early