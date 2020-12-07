Greenville senior living community preparing for COVID-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - For weeks, even months, we have been trying to talk with senior care facilities about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now we are hearing from one about how they are preparing for the rollout of the vaccine.

“It will be delivered to our residents in phases, starting first with skilled nursing,” said Laurie Stallings, the executive director at Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville. She says her staff is working with Omnicare CVS to distribute the vaccine.

State health officials have said “long-term care staff and residents are prioritized to receive vaccine.” Cypress Glen is expected to be a part of that first wave.

“We’re beginning to work on what our clinic space will look like, traffic flow in and out of that clinic space, how the vaccine be delivered to our skilled nursing residents, via the bedside or whatever steps are needed to be taken,” Stallings said.

Though no vaccine has been approved by the FDA, Cypress Glen officials are hoping for action before the end of December. There are approximately 320 residents and 220 staff members. Stallings says the goal is a vaccine for everyone.

“That’s what we’re hoping for,” Stallings said. “And we’ve been led to believe that is what will occur.”

Cypress Glen has residents in both long-term care and independent living situations. Stallings says some staff members on the independent living side might not get a vaccine in the first wave -- if it means making sure those on the frontlines get it everywhere first.

“We want to be very mindful and in tune to that to make sure that the vaccine is available for everyone,” she said.

We have been getting questions about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines that took less than a year to develop. Health officials everywhere, including North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, have assured us that scientists have been able to use knowledge from vaccines developed for similar viruses to speed up that process.

“It has gone through all of the appropriate testing. It has just been done at warp speed. We feel confident with that.”

The FDA is expected to meet regarding the Emergency Use Authorization from Pfizer on Thursday.

