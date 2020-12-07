Advertisement

Fuel tanker flips, causes traffic delays in Wilson

Wilson police say it happened on Raleigh Road Parkway and Bloomery Road around 8 a.m.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - There are some traffic back-up’s in Wilson Monday morning after police say a fuel tanker flipped over.

Wilson police say it happened on Raleigh Road Parkway and Bloomery Road around 8 a.m. Raleigh Road Parkway is open, but officers say drivers may experience some delays in the area.

Police have not said if anyone was hurt.

