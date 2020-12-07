Advertisement

Deputies investigate second Lenoir County shooting

A woman was shot after an altercation with a bail bondsman.
A woman was shot after an altercation with a bail bondsman.(WITN)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Lenoir County are investigating a second shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at a home on Lake Pines Drive in La Grange.

Major Ryan Dawson tells WITN that a woman was shot during an altercation with a bail bondsman. He said the bondsman was trying to serve the woman and several shots were fired.

Dawson says the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital.

The State Bureau of Investigation is being called in to assist with the shooting.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office provides police services for the town.

Stay with WITN and witn.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations top 2,200 as virus hits another record
Alexander Dayton Dzikowski
Nash County deputies arrest man suspected of domestic stabbing murder
Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting
The inciting statements came from Jacksonville police officers, the Jacksonville director of...
ABC shuts down Jacksonville bar after reports of numerous safety violations

Latest News

This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations top 2,200 as virus hits another record
OUTER BANKS: Missing man’s overturned kayak found
Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
Zackia Parker mugshot
Pitt County investigation leads to drug arrest after parking lot chase