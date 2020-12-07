Deputies investigate second Lenoir County shooting

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Lenoir County are investigating a second shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at a home on Lake Pines Drive in La Grange.

Major Ryan Dawson tells WITN that a woman was shot during an altercation with a bail bondsman. He said the bondsman was trying to serve the woman and several shots were fired.

Dawson says the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to the hospital.

The State Bureau of Investigation is being called in to assist with the shooting.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office provides police services for the town.

