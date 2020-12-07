Advertisement

Bob Woodward to take on final days of Trump’s presidency

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward’s next book finds him in the familiar world of documenting a presidency’s ending.

Woodward is teaming with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa on a book about the waning days of Donald Trump’s administration and on the initial phase of Joe Biden’s presidency. The book does not yet have a title or release date.

FILE - The Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward arrives at Trump Tower in New York,...
FILE - The Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In 1976, Woodward and then-fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein collaborated on the best-selling “The Final Days,” what was then an unusually detailed and devastating account of President Richard Nixon as he neared being forced out of office over the Watergate scandal the reporters helped break.

Woodward already has written two best-sellers on Trump, “Fear” and “Rage.”

For the new book, Woodward and Costa will have competition, from other Post reporters. Penguin Press announced Monday that Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, co-authors of the Trump book “A Very Stable Genius,” are writing about his last year in office and his loss to Biden. There is currently no title or release date.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday evening in...
Three people wounded in two Greenville shootings
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations top 2,200 as virus hits another record
Alexander Dayton Dzikowski
Nash County deputies arrest man suspected of domestic stabbing murder
Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting
The inciting statements came from Jacksonville police officers, the Jacksonville director of...
ABC shuts down Jacksonville bar after reports of numerous safety violations

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as it sinks...
Pearl Harbor dead remembered in ceremony shrunk by pandemic
KFC and Lifetime team up for tongue-in-cheek mini-movie starring Mario Lopez as Colonel Sanders.
KFC and Lifetime team up for mini-movie drama
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won
KFC, Lifetime team up for holiday mini-movie drama
KFC, Lifetime team up for holiday mini-movie drama
Finding love in the age of COVID-19 means more people turning to virtual dating.
Dating apps booming amid pandemic