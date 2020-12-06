WITN’s 2020 “Look at those Lights” Contest

Are you ready to “Look At Those Lights?”

It’s that time of year, and WITN is tracking down creative, bright holiday displays in Eastern Carolina.

You can nominate a lights display by sending an e-mail to lights@witn.com starting Monday, December 7th.

Nominations must provide the nominee’s name, address, and contact information (e-mail and/or phone). Please include a photo and a detailed description of your nomination. Selected nominees will be contacted by WITN News and must agree to participate in the contest. The deadline for nominations is Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 11:59 pm ET. See the official rules.

Voting starts Monday, December 14th, and concludes on December 20th at 11:59 pm. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 23rd on WITN News at 6 pm.

The grand prize is $300. The runner-up receives $150.

“Look At Those Lights” is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

