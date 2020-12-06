Advertisement

WITN’s 2020 “Look at those Lights” Contest

It's time to look at those lights!
It's time to look at those lights!(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Are you ready to “Look At Those Lights?”

It’s that time of year, and WITN is tracking down creative, bright holiday displays in Eastern Carolina.

You can nominate a lights display by sending an e-mail to lights@witn.com starting Monday, December 7th.

Nominations must provide the nominee’s name, address, and contact information (e-mail and/or phone). Please include a photo and a detailed description of your nomination. Selected nominees will be contacted by WITN News and must agree to participate in the contest. The deadline for nominations is Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 11:59 pm ET. See the official rules.

Voting starts Monday, December 14th, and concludes on December 20th at 11:59 pm. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 23rd on WITN News at 6 pm.

The grand prize is $300. The runner-up receives $150.

“Look At Those Lights” is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

crabpotlogo

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting
NC reports increase in Hepatitis A outbreak, urges vaccination
Enrique Roman-Martinez
CAPE LOOKOUT: Severed head only body part found of murdered Ft. Bragg paratrooper
The inciting statements came from Jacksonville police officers, the Jacksonville director of...
ABC shuts down Jacksonville bar after reports of numerous safety violations
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Latest News

Play WITN's Pigskin Pickem Contest
Play WITN’s 2020 Pro Pigskin Pickem Contest
Welcome To The WITN Bojangles’ Sunrise Photo Contest!
2020 Racing Challenge - Win a trip to Daytona
WITN General Contest Rules