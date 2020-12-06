Advertisement

Three portable heater fires in three weeks in Morehead City

Fire
Fire(AP Images)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Morehead City officials say there have been three portable heater fires in three weeks.

The most recent fire happened on Saturday, Dec. 5 around 11:47 p.m.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Jones Road where the flames were visible from the street.

The homeowner did escape, however, the mobile home was destroyed.

The other two heater fires happened on Nov. 19 and Dec. 3, causing severe damage, according to the city.

A family that lived on Maple Lane, in Morehead City, is now without a home after a fire caused by unattended cooking as well. That fire happened on Dec. 5.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC reports increase in Hepatitis A outbreak, urges vaccination
Enrique Roman-Martinez
CAPE LOOKOUT: Severed head only body part found of murdered Ft. Bragg paratrooper
Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children
COVID Patient Released after nearly 100 days in hospital
COVID Patient released after nearly 100 days in hospital

Latest News

Free Covid-19 Testing Sites amid record breaking case counts
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Plenty of sunshine takes us into the 50s today
North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) celebrates with Devin Carter (88) after...
Hockman, defense carry N.C. State over Georgia Tech, 23-13
Jayden Gardner ECU Basketball
Gardner scores 20 to carry East Carolina over Radford, 63-50