Three portable heater fires in three weeks in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Morehead City officials say there have been three portable heater fires in three weeks.

The most recent fire happened on Saturday, Dec. 5 around 11:47 p.m.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Jones Road where the flames were visible from the street.

The homeowner did escape, however, the mobile home was destroyed.

The other two heater fires happened on Nov. 19 and Dec. 3, causing severe damage, according to the city.

A family that lived on Maple Lane, in Morehead City, is now without a home after a fire caused by unattended cooking as well. That fire happened on Dec. 5.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.