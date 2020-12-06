Phillip’s Forecast: Cold and wet for Monday morning

Tonight

Clouds will increase Sunday night with patches of light rain breaking out toward sunrise. Overnight lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s during the first half of the night then slowly rise as clouds thicken.

Monday

An area of low pressure coming from the Gulf will move northeastward up our coast to start the week. While this could lead to some snowflakes in Virginia, our temperatures will be too warm to support snowfall, leaving us with periods of light rain and drizzle on Monday. Rainfall chances will be highest during the morning with lingering drizzle into the afternoon. Rain amounts should be around a tenth of inch on average. Highs will reach the mid and upper 40s as the system swings cold air into the East. Skies will clear Monday night.

Tuesday Through Friday

High pressure will build over the Southeastern U.S. for the remainder of the week. This will bring dry weather and sunny skies going until the weekend. Highs will warm up from the mid and upper 40s on Tuesday to the mid 60s by Friday. Overnight lows will be below freezing Tuesday night and will be near freezing Wednesday night, but will be well above the freezing point through the rest of the week and into the weekend.