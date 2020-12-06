Advertisement

Phillip’s Forecast: Cold and wet for Monday morning

A system moving up the coast will give us some light rain and cold breezes
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight

Clouds will increase Sunday night with patches of light rain breaking out toward sunrise. Overnight lows will fall to the mid to upper 30s during the first half of the night then slowly rise as clouds thicken.

Monday

An area of low pressure coming from the Gulf will move northeastward up our coast to start the week. While this could lead to some snowflakes in Virginia, our temperatures will be too warm to support snowfall, leaving us with periods of light rain and drizzle on Monday. Rainfall chances will be highest during the morning with lingering drizzle into the afternoon. Rain amounts should be around a tenth of inch on average. Highs will reach the mid and upper 40s as the system swings cold air into the East. Skies will clear Monday night.

Tuesday Through Friday

High pressure will build over the Southeastern U.S. for the remainder of the week. This will bring dry weather and sunny skies going until the weekend. Highs will warm up from the mid and upper 40s on Tuesday to the mid 60s by Friday. Overnight lows will be below freezing Tuesday night and will be near freezing Wednesday night, but will be well above the freezing point through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Most Read

Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting
NC reports increase in Hepatitis A outbreak, urges vaccination
Enrique Roman-Martinez
CAPE LOOKOUT: Severed head only body part found of murdered Ft. Bragg paratrooper
The inciting statements came from Jacksonville police officers, the Jacksonville director of...
ABC shuts down Jacksonville bar after reports of numerous safety violations
Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach...
Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

Latest News

Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse River at Kinston drops below major flood stage
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm
Weather Authority Forecast
Weather Authority Forecast for Monday, November 16th
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020