Advertisement

NCEL 12-05-20

NCEL 12-05-20
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique Roman-Martinez
CAPE LOOKOUT: Severed head only body part found of murdered Ft. Bragg paratrooper
Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting
$1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine
NCIS offering $1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine
The mayor of Farmville has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Eye-opening experience”: Farmville mayor says COVID-19 diagnosis prompts others to get tested
COVID Patient Released after nearly 100 days in hospital
COVID Patient released after nearly 100 days in hospital

Latest News

NCEL 1205
NCEL 1205
POWER BALL 1205
POWER BALL 1205
North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) celebrates with Devin Carter (88) after...
Hockman, defense carry N.C. State over Georgia Tech, 23-13
Jayden Gardner ECU Basketball
Gardner scores 20 to carry East Carolina over Radford, 63-50