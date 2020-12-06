Free Covid-19 Testing Sites amid record breaking case counts

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WITN) - Cars lined up at the Dreadnaught Community Center, in Richlands, Saturday. Passengers were awaiting a free Covid-19 test.

Many want a sense of “normalcy,” but one expert said now is not the time to let your guard down.

“You mentioned fatigue. The virus doesn’t get fatigued. So, the virus is just waiting for its opportunity to infect someone else,” said Dr. Karyn Hargett, with the Old North State Medical Society.

The center wants to give everyone in the community and beyond a chance to get tested.

“If you’re passing by and you’re coming from New England, you may stop here and you may get tested,” said Cynthia Humphey with the Dreadnaught Community Center.

You don’t have to have symptoms to get tested. All you have to do is provide a little information.

In North Carolina, there is nearly 400,000 cases total, with over 2,000 people currently hospitalized.

“We have got to be vigilant. We have got to sustain. And we have got to just buckle down sacrifice if that’s what you want to call it because lives are in danger,” said Humphey.

The number of coronavirus cases are increasing in the U.S. On Friday the country reported over 200,000 new cases, an upward trend we’re seeing on both a national and local level.

“Cases are increasing exponentially in Eastern North Carolina,” Hargett said.

