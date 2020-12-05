Advertisement

Water and gift giveaway for Pitt County first responders

(WSAW)
By WITN Web Team
Dec. 5, 2020
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An organization is donating water and gifts to Pitt County first-responders.

East Coast Distributors will be at the Red Oak Fire Department located on West Star Street on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Around 800 cases of donated water and free gifts are expected to be given away.

The Red Oak Fire Department wrote a grant to assist local fire departments with drinking water during the upcoming 2021 Fire Season.

East Coast Distributors has donated 19,200.00 worth cans of drinking water to Pitt County Firefighters.

