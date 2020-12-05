Oak Island Lighthouse to use LED technology to guide mariners

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) -Oak Island Lighthouse is upgrading and will use LED technology to guide mariners. The new lights should be installed and operational on Oak Island lighthouse by mid-December.

In October, the Lighthouse experienced several power fluctuations causing the motor that rotates the lights to fail, which required the lights to be turned off. USCG ANT Oak Island (Aids to Navigation Team), the group responsible for maintaining the light, evaluated what it would take to upgrade the existing lights to a newer LED technology.

With the motor’s failure, they determined this would be the perfect opportunity and most cost-effective solution to implement the new LED lights. Chairman of the Friends of Oak Island Lighthouse group, Bob Ahlers, said the reaction from the structure’s neighbors was immediate.

“Once the lights stopped burning about four weeks ago, we got hundreds of calls from people and on Facebook and everything saying, ‘What happened to the light, how come it’s not on?’”

The new LED light configuration is being assembled in New London, Connecticut, and is in the final compliance testing stages. The new lights should be installed and operational on Oak Island lighthouse by mid-December.

Depending on when the new light is delivered, there may be a short period when a temporary light is displayed. The temporary light would be a single light that does not rotate but gives four flashes followed by six seconds of blank.

The permanent LED lights will be brighter than the current ones due to the minimal Coast Guard light visibility requirements. They will operate and rotate as the original lights did (a rotating structure with the appearance of 4 one-second flashes followed by 6 seconds of blank).

Despite maritime technology moving on, Radar and GPS are the primary navigation tools these days. He said the historic beacon is still active, meaning it can be used as a backup warning for boats that may experience malfunctions with their modern tools and holds a special place in the community.

“If you’d ask any of the local boaters whether this is a useful light, useful structure, useful navigational aid, they would say ‘Without a doubt.’ Every one of them as they come across the horizon said they love to see the light of the Oak Island Lighthouse welcoming them home.”

