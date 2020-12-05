North Carolina deputies, officers, first responders honor late Nash County deputy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement agencies and first responders in North Carolina gathered in Rocky Mount on Friday to pay their respects to a Nash County deputy who died in the line of duty following a crash on Thanksgiving night.

Deputy Jared Michael Allison was 26.

An Army veteran, Allison was with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office for 2.5 years, assigned to the office traffic team.

“What a hero, what a job he did to protect the citizens of Nash County,” Sheriff Keith Stone said at the funeral.

Allison was working on Thanksgiving as part of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office participation in the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Thanksgiving Campaign to ensure driver safety during the holiday.

“On Thanksgiving, most citizens were at home, enjoying Thanksgiving dinner,” Stone said. “And what was the majority of law enforcement, EMS, firefighters, telecommunicators... they were out protecting the herd. The shepherds of the herd.”

Hundreds of the “Blue Family,” attended, standing silently outside as Deputy Allison’s casket was brought in by horse-drawn carriage to Englewood Baptist Church.

Allison’s death is a somber reminder for many of those sworn to serve the public.

Stone took a moment to acknowledge those who attended.

“Look at them, and you’re looking at a hero,” Stone said. “We don’t never notice this until we have a fallen officer.”

The parking lot of the church was filled on Friday with law enforcement vehicles from places like Winterville, Garner and even as far as Charleston, South Carolina.

Officer McCadden drove four and a half hours to Nash County, which he calls home. McCadden said he wanted to be there in-person for Deputy Allison’s family.

For Johnny Felipe, an Honor Guard officer for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, it’s an honor to be there.

“This is the last vigil thing that the family sees and it is an honor and privilege for us,” Felipe said. “Being police officers around the country... to come and pay our respects to a fallen officer, and for their family to see the support.”

Community members stood outside the church streaming the funeral service on their phones.

“I just have so much respect,” Nash County resident Ann Griffin said. “Watching this from the office today, you couldn’t help but cry, because he’s such a young man. He has a family… it just breaks my heart. The majority of us, we really care about our people that protect.”

A procession of law enforcement left the church after the funeral and traveled from Winstead Avenue to Sunset Avenue through Nashville and onto US 64 East before coming back to Wheeler-Woodlief Funeral Home on Winstead Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, Nash County Sheriff’s Office said memorials may be made in Deputy Allison’s memory to Saving Grace NC Animal Rescue in Wake Forest.

