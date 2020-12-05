NC State-UConn hoops canceled amid positive COVID-19 test

North Carolina State says Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Connecticut has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the team’s traveling party.

The school announced the cancellation early Saturday. The matchup was scheduled to be the final game in “Bubbleville,” a series of college basketball games at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

N.C. State says all program members had a test come back negative before traveling to Connecticut. They then received another round of testing after arriving and received negative results before Thursday’s win against Massachusetts-Lowell.

But, the positive result came in Friday’s round of testing 24 hours ahead of the game in accordance with NCAA protocols.

