Advertisement

NC State-UConn hoops canceled amid positive COVID-19 test

NC State vs. UConn
NC State vs. UConn(WITN Sports)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

North Carolina State says Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Connecticut has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the team’s traveling party.

The school announced the cancellation early Saturday. The matchup was scheduled to be the final game in “Bubbleville,” a series of college basketball games at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

N.C. State says all program members had a test come back negative before traveling to Connecticut. They then received another round of testing after arriving and received negative results before Thursday’s win against Massachusetts-Lowell.

But, the positive result came in Friday’s round of testing 24 hours ahead of the game in accordance with NCAA protocols.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique Roman-Martinez
CAPE LOOKOUT: Severed head only body part found of murdered Ft. Bragg paratrooper
Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting
$1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine
NCIS offering $1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine
The mayor of Farmville has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Eye-opening experience”: Farmville mayor says COVID-19 diagnosis prompts others to get tested
Deputy Jared Allison was killed in a traffic accident on Thanksgiving.
Nash County deputy laid to rest today

Latest News

Bellarmine vs. Duke Men's Basketball
Hurt’s six 3-pointers help No. 6 Duke beat Bellarmine, 76-54
North Carolina State coach Wes Moore talks to an official during the first half of the team's...
Jones scores 16, No. 8 NC State upsets No. 1 South Carolina, 54-46
ECU women's basketball team hosts Georgia in home opener on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Monk drops 17 but Georgia drops ECU in home opener, 66-45
ECU women's basketball team hosts Georgia in home opener on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Monk drops 17 but Georgia drops ECU in home opener, 66-45