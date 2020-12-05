More positive COVID-19 cases in Craven County Schools

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Craven County Schools is reporting additional cases of COVID-19.

Friday the school system said, “We have been notified that we have five staff members and two students who have tested positive for COVID-19 during the dates of December 1st- December 2nd, 2020. This is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus. While we cannot legally release the identity of the individuals, we can inform you that our school nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating these cases and anyone who may have had close contact with the positive individuals in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms has been quarantined. In some situations, there are no close contacts due to the individual(s) not being on school campus leading up to the symptomatic period.”

Craven County Schools says it has implemented strict guidelines related to wearing face coverings and maintaining physical distancing in buildings as well as providing regular reminders about hand washing. They perform daily temperature and symptom screening of all persons who enter CCS facilities. Based on guidelines from the CDC, if an employee or student has been determined to have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, they must remain out of school for 14 days since the last date of exposure unless they test positive. In which case, exclusion criteria would apply. The exclusion criteria process is an employee or student is quarantined for 14 days, if they test positive during the quarantine it is an additional 10 days plus 72 hours after the end of the symptoms whichever is longer. Employees and students must complete the full 14 days of quarantine, even if they test negative.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.