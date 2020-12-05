Jacksonville Fire & Emergency Services competing for best mustache

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Many organizations participated in No Shave November last month to raise money for a good cause and now Jacksonville’s Fire and Emergency Services needs your help choosing a winner in their mustache contest.

Personnel with Fire and Emergency Services participated in No Shave November.

They grew old-fashioned firemen’s mustaches during the month.

They raised more than $400.00 to donate to charity.

The winner of the contest for best mustache will select the charity that receives the funds.

To vote and like your favorite photo just click on the link below.

The photo with the most likes by Friday, December 11th at noon will be the winner.

