Giant salvinia threatens ecosystem in Columbus County, task force leaning on experience from Pender County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Giant salvinia covered a Columbus County landowner’s pond entirely within months, and it’s why Columbus County Cooperative Extention Service Director Dalton Dockery helped create a task force to get rid of the highly invasive fern.

“If it gets stuck on a boat propeller or a bird, like an eagle, picks it up or drops it, each one of these nodules can produce tons of plants,” said Dockery.

Giant salvinia (Salvinia molesta) is an extremely invasive free-floating fern indigenous to South America and being seen increasingly in the United States. The USDA listed this plant as a noxious weed in 1983.

The first discovery of salvinia in the U.S. occurred in a small pond in South Carolina in 1995. They say the infestation was identified quickly, and the pond was treated successfully with herbicides.

Infestations currently exist in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Arizona, California, and since 2000, North Carolina has been added to this list.

According to local extension agents, the plant sucks the oxygen out of the water and deprives it of valuable nutrients that everything from fish to farmland needs to survive.

It’s also on the federal and state noxious list, meaning it’s harmful to ecosystems and can’t be bought or sold legally.

“This weed is taking nutrients out of the lake, so up under this biomass we don’t know exactly what’s going on, but no sunlight is getting in, and obviously if no sunlight is getting in, nothing can grow,” said Director Dockery.

Dockery said Pender County had a problem with it a few years ago, and the task force hopes that experience will help them eradicate it now in Columbus County.

“If that base is disturbed, it could throw the whole ecosystem out of whack,” said Dockery. “You may start having plants that live in the water dying, and you could certainly have a fish kill if you aren’t careful.”

Dockery says there are ways to get rid of the Giant salvinia, but it could take some time. He hopes to have it gone by the Spring.

