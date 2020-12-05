Gardner scores 20 to carry East Carolina over Radford, 63-50

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Gardner had 20 points and eight rebounds as East Carolina topped Radford 63-50 on Saturday inside Minges Coliseum.

Joe Dooley and Jayden Gardner Postgame Zoom Interviews: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wKvYrjPk8k

Noah Farrakhan had 11 points for East Carolina, who starts a season 3-0 for the first time in seven years.

Fah’Mir Ali and Quinton Morton-Robertson each had nine points for the Highlanders (0-4).

Next up, the Pirates host UNCW (2-1) on Monday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum. The game will stream live on ESPN+.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.