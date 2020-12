RICHLANDS, N.C. (WITN) - Old North State Medical Society (ONSMS) is hosting free COVID-19 testing in Richlands.

Testing begins Saturday, Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dreadnaught Community Center on Kinston Highway.

Testing is open to 18 years and older. Insurance is not required.

Test results will be returned in three to five days.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.