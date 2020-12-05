Advertisement

Elizabeth City Police investigate shooting that leads to stolen vehicle crash into home, suspect flees

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELIZABETH CITY POLICE, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting investigation leads to a suspect fleeing police in a stolen vehicle in Elizabeth City.

According to the Hertford Police Department, police were investigating a shooting on King Street on Dec. 4.

HPD tried to stop a red, four-door Sedan in connection to that shooting.

Police say the juvenile driver refused to stop and traveled to Pasquotank County.

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the driver, but the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home on North Road Street.

Elizabeth City Police say they responded to that crash around 10 p.m.

Police say a man fled from the back seat of the Sedan, while the other three were trapped inside.

The driver and two passengers were arrested and taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police found out the Sedan was reported stolen from Elizabeth City on Nov. 25.

Charges are pending in this investigation.

Hertford Police are asking for assistance with identifying and locating the man that fled the scene.

Elizabeth City Police urges anyone with information to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.

