ECU holds virtual graduation for fall semester

ECU celebrates fall 2020 graduates with virtual commencement
ECU celebrates fall 2020 graduates with virtual commencement(ECU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University celebrated the accomplishments of more than 2,000 graduates with its 112th fall commencement on Friday, delivering a virtual ceremony due to coronavirus restrictions.

Dr. Ron Mitchelson, ECU’s interim chancellor, said, “I know that there is no substitute for a commencement celebration in person on our beautiful campus. We recognize that this ceremony is just another example of how COVID-19 has disrupted every aspect of our lives. Despite these unusual and challenging times, this is still one of the most important days of your lives, it is still an important day in the life of this university, and it is still a great day to be a Pirate.”

Tucker Robbins, 2020-21 student body president, said students deserve credit for adapting to unusual circumstances. “This pandemic has taught you how to overcome adversity. It has taught you the power of flexibility and the tenacity of determination. You are a living example of what being an East Carolina Pirate is all about.”

Vern Davenport, chair of the ECU Board of Trustees, congratulated the graduates on overcoming the numerous challenges of the last nine months.

“Never doubt for a second that you’re well educated and you’re prepared for this world,” he said.

The spring graduation this year was also held virtually due to the pandemic.

