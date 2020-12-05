Duke drops ECU women’s basketball, 72-47

DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Miela Goodchild scored a game-high 24 points to lead Duke (3-0) past visiting ECU (1-3), 72-47, Saturday inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Full Game Recap and Box Score: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/5/womens-basketball-east-carolina-falls-on-the-road-at-duke.aspx

Freshman guard Synia Johnson paced the Pirates with a team-high nine points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, while graduate guard/forward Dominique Claytor added six points and four steals.

Fellow freshman forward Morgan Moseley played a season-high 12 minutes and finished with eight points and one steal.

Up next, ECU wraps up non-conference play against VCU on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. inside Minges Coliseum. The game will be stream live on ESPN+.

