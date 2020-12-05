Advertisement

Deadline: three days away for families to apply for state’s $335 Extra Credit grant

North Carolina families have three more days to apply for state’s $335 Extra Credit grant
North Carolina families have three more days to apply for state’s $335 Extra Credit grant(KNOE)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina families have three more days to apply for the state’s $335 Extra Credit grant. The original deadline for the grant was Oct. 15, but a court order last month extended that deadline to Monday, Dec. 7.

Back on Sept. 4, Governor Roy Cooper signed the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 into law which includes the Extra Credit Grant program. The purpose of the program is to “use funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help families with qualifying children in North Carolina by providing economic support to assist with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The grant amount totals $335 per eligible individual and was sent automatically to those who filed a 2019 state tax return.

Those who were not required to file a 2019 tax return, now have until Dec. 7 to apply for the grant. Click here to apply for the grant.

State officials say the Department of Revenue will send the grants out as soon as possible but no later than Dec. 30.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations in state climb to new record again
Deputy Jared Allison was killed in a traffic accident on Thanksgiving.
Nash County deputy laid to rest today
Army investigators looking for details in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at Fort...
Investigators identify two bodies found at Fort Bragg - seeking more about how they died
$1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine
NCIS offering $1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine

Latest News

NC reports increase in Hepatitis A outbreak, urges vaccination
NC to launch pilot program of COVID-19 rapid testing in Schools
More positive COVID-19 cases in Craven County Schools
“Eye-opening experience”: Farmville mayor says COVID-19 diagnosis prompts others to get tested
“Eye-opening experience”: Farmville mayor says COVID-19 diagnosis prompts others to get tested