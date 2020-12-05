Deadline: three days away for families to apply for state’s $335 Extra Credit grant

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -North Carolina families have three more days to apply for the state’s $335 Extra Credit grant. The original deadline for the grant was Oct. 15, but a court order last month extended that deadline to Monday, Dec. 7.

Back on Sept. 4, Governor Roy Cooper signed the Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 into law which includes the Extra Credit Grant program. The purpose of the program is to “use funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help families with qualifying children in North Carolina by providing economic support to assist with virtual schooling and child-care costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The grant amount totals $335 per eligible individual and was sent automatically to those who filed a 2019 state tax return.

Those who were not required to file a 2019 tax return, now have until Dec. 7 to apply for the grant. Click here to apply for the grant.

State officials say the Department of Revenue will send the grants out as soon as possible but no later than Dec. 30.

