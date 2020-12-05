COVID Patient released after nearly 100 days in hospital

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - After a nearly 100 day battle with the Coronavirus and its side effects, an Eastern Carolina man was finally released from CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern on Friday.

Anthony Storniolo said he initially didn’t think much of the Coronavirus until he contracted it, which set him on a more than three-month journey to save his life. “Really to be honest with you before it happened I said I’m not worried about this thing, it’s not going to happen to me, and then I ended up in the hospital for three months, it’s no joke, it’s very real,” said Storniolo.

More than three months ago Storniolo got tested for COVID after his stepson contracted the virus. Then shortly after that his health began to decline. “I came up positive and then I don’t remember anything for about six weeks, I came in because I had a 103 fever and six weeks later I woke up in ICU,” said Storniolo.

Storniolo ended up on a ventilator and in the ICU for weeks, and when he finally woke up, the virus had taken its toll on his body. “In ICU I started to move a little bit and even just trying to stand was a challenge,” explained Storniolo.

That’s where Physical Therapist Paul Liverman came in to help. While Storniolo was still in the ICU he began to evaluate just how much damage had been done by being on a ventilator and confined to a bed.

“I still remember the first day I saw him, it was probably 30 days after his initial hospitalization, he had just been extubated and they asked me to do an evaluation and I could barely get him to wiggle his toes for me,” said Liverman.

From there they started to work together on a game plan on how to regain Storniolo’s strength. “I knew we had some goals we had to set, the first one was just to sit up or to wave at me and give me a thumbs up,” said Liverman.

After weeks of hard work, and with minimum assistance Storniolo can now walk. “It brings a tear to my eye to see how far he’s honestly come and the work he’s put into it, and I remember lugging him around because I knew that he needed it and to see him do it all by himself, it’s the reason I got into PT, its that one patient I’ll never forget,” said Liverman.

On Friday Storniolo walked out of the hospital to a standing ovation and was sent off with well wishes. But the journey isn’t over yet. He’ll continue to have to work with physical therapists in outpatient care and has lost some use in one of his hands, which doctors hope won’t be permanent.

While his recovery is still ongoing, Storniolo says he couldn’t have made it without all of the amazing staff at the hospital who worked tirelessly to get him healthy. “They saved my life.” “They are very encouraging, they’re helpful, they never say no when you ask for something. They are great,” explained Storniolo.

