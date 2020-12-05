Court appoints special master to oversee inmate protections during COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - N.C. Court appoints special master to oversee protections for people Incarcerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The NAACP said, after a hearing in Wake County Superior Court Friday, citing concern over the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state prisons, Judge Vince Rozier, Jr. modified previous orders in N.C. NAACP v. Cooper.

The lawsuit, brought forward on behalf of several groups/individuals, seeks to protect people incarcerated in prison during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the court appointed Thomas Maher, Executive Director of Center for Science and Justice at Duke University, as a special master in the case. The special master will review the state’s “Extended Limits of Confinement” program (ELC). ELC permits incarcerated people to serve their sentences on home or community confinement, provides recommendations for releasing eligible incarcerated people for release, and ensures compliance with the court’s previous orders.

The special master will also monitor the state’s compliance with monthly sample testing of the prison population, practice safe transfer practices, and ensure that medical isolation does not resemble punitive solitary confinement.

The court also ordered the N.C. Department of Public Safety to test prison staff on a bi-weekly basis.

Plaintiffs in the case released a joint statement.

They said, “We applaud the court’s recognition that it is appropriate to appoint a special master to oversee the processes needed to protect people who are incarcerated during this pandemic. The state has continually failed to do enough to reduce the prison population. We look forward to working with the special master to implement steps that can save the lives of North Carolinians. We hope that the state will not wait for the special master to do more to protect people in its custody. Action is needed now, and the people of North Carolina are looking for leadership from state officials.”

The plaintiffs include: The ACLU of North Carolina, Disability Rights North Carolina, Emancipate NC, Forward Justice, and the National Juvenile Justice Network represent plaintiffs in the case, which include the NC NAACP, Disability Rights North Carolina, the ACLU of North Carolina, three people who are currently incarcerated, and a spouse of an incarcerated person.

