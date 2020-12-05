Advertisement

Community shredding event in New Bern

(KY3)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A club is hosting a community shredding event.

The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club will sponsor events at two locations:

• Fairfield Harbor Community Center, 10 a.m. - noon

• Epiphany School on Trent Road, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

The first box of documents will be free, although donations of $10 are requested for additional boxes.

Costs at office supplies stores can range from $1 a pound to $25 per banker’s box, according to club officials.

For more information, click here.

