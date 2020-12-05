Community shredding event in New Bern
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A club is hosting a community shredding event.
The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club will sponsor events at two locations:
• Fairfield Harbor Community Center, 10 a.m. - noon
• Epiphany School on Trent Road, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
The first box of documents will be free, although donations of $10 are requested for additional boxes.
Costs at office supplies stores can range from $1 a pound to $25 per banker’s box, according to club officials.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.