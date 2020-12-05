Advertisement

AeroShell Aerobatic Team to perform night show in New Bern

Source: Aeroshell Aerobatic Team
Source: Aeroshell Aerobatic Team(KNOE)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 9:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The AeroShell Aerobatic Team will be in New Bern Saturday, Dec. 5 to perform a night air show.

The show will be held over the Neuse River and can be viewed from Council Bluff Green, the Riverwalk, and Union Point Park.

The event is scheduled to begin around 4:30 pm. and is expected to last about 40 minutes.

Admission is free.

The team performs tight, awe-inspiring formation aerial maneuvers.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enrique Roman-Martinez
CAPE LOOKOUT: Severed head only body part found of murdered Ft. Bragg paratrooper
$1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine
NCIS offering $1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine
Edgar Smith mugshot
Goldsboro man faces attempted first-degree murder charge after shooting
The mayor of Farmville has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Eye-opening experience”: Farmville mayor says COVID-19 diagnosis prompts others to get tested
Deputy Jared Allison was killed in a traffic accident on Thanksgiving.
Nash County deputy laid to rest today

Latest News

Community shredding event in New Bern
West Virginians now have the option to take a test at home.
Free COVID-19 testing in Richlands
Water and gift giveaway for Pitt County first responders
Elizabeth City Police investigate shooting that leads to stolen vehicle crash into home, suspect flees