AeroShell Aerobatic Team to perform night show in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The AeroShell Aerobatic Team will be in New Bern Saturday, Dec. 5 to perform a night air show.

The show will be held over the Neuse River and can be viewed from Council Bluff Green, the Riverwalk, and Union Point Park.

The event is scheduled to begin around 4:30 pm. and is expected to last about 40 minutes.

Admission is free.

The team performs tight, awe-inspiring formation aerial maneuvers.

