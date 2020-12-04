Advertisement

Washington County woman wins $250,000 lottery prize

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Kimberly Kaighn of Plymouth tried her luck with a $5 scratch-off and took home a $250,000 prize.

Kaighn purchased her lucky 20X The Cash ticket from the Speedway on U.S. 64 East in Plymouth.

She claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after federal and state tax withholdings, received $176,876.

