Vidant testing site open on Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As North Carolina has record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, Vidant Health is keeping its Greenville testing site open this Saturday.

The health system says the testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive will be open on December 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Vidant says there is no out-of-pocket costs for the virus tests.

The site is normally closed on the weekends.

During the past seven days, Pitt County has seen 612 new cases of the virus, and on Friday had its 49th death.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.