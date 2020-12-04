Advertisement

Vidant testing site open on Saturday

This testing center will be open on December 5th.
This testing center will be open on December 5th.(WITN)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As North Carolina has record numbers of new COVID-19 cases, Vidant Health is keeping its Greenville testing site open this Saturday.

The health system says the testing site at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Center Drive will be open on December 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Vidant says there is no out-of-pocket costs for the virus tests.

The site is normally closed on the weekends.

During the past seven days, Pitt County has seen 612 new cases of the virus, and on Friday had its 49th death.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: Hospitalizations in state climb to new record again
Army investigators looking for details in the deaths of two men whose bodies were found at Fort...
Investigators identify two bodies found at Fort Bragg - seeking more about how they died
face mask
Police: Wake County store owner cited for discouraging masks
Christmas parades continue despite COVID pandemic
Town in NC holding traditional Christmas parade despite county health concerns

Latest News

States faced a deadline on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, to place orders for the coronavirus vaccine as...
States submit vaccine orders as coronavirus death toll grows
COVID cases accelerate, job growth slows, and Congress scrambles for a December stimulus deal.
Economy stalls as COVID surges
Two US pharmacy chains are preparing to give out the first COVID vaccines as soon as there's a...
CVS, Walgreens get ready to give out coronavirus vaccines
A 104-year-old World War II Veteran left an Alabama hospital Tuesday after receiving treatment...
Alabama WWII veteran beats COVID-19 in time for 104th birthday