Trump signs bill to rename Farmville post office to honor Walter Jones

(WDBJ)
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The post office in Farmville is now the “Walter B. Jones Jr. Post Office” after the president signed H.R. 5037 into law.

Jones served as a congressman for the Third District for 24 years before he passed away on his 76th birthday on February 10, 2019.

The bill to rename the post office was introduced by Congressman Greg Murphy just over a year ago. It passed the house on February 5th and then the Senate on November 18th. President Donald Trump signed it into law on Thursday.

