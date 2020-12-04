Advertisement

Town in NC holding traditional Christmas parade despite county health concerns

By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A town in North Carolina is planning to hold a Christmas parade despite concerns from county health officials that the event could facilitate the spread of the coronavirus.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that Youngsville plans a mile-long parade with up to 300 people watching.

The town has faced repeated warnings from the Franklin County Health Department that COVID cases are rising.

The county also said that the parade would violate Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order limiting crowds. Town Manager Phil Cordeiro told county officials that Youngsville’s parade falls under the same First Amendment exemption. He also said the parade is a permitted religious service because it starts in the parking lot of a church.

