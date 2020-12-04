State-Fish Art Contest now open and accepting entries

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fishing is a big industry, and big entertainment in Eastern North Carolina and one contest in the state helps continue both.

Wildlife Forever recognizes the USDA Forest Service Southern Region for their support of the 2021 Fish Art Contest. They say that by teaching youth the Art of Conservation®, the national partnership reaches thousands of young people each year, and educators use it to introduce outdoor recreation.

According to Wildlife Forever, the award-winning Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest connects young people to fish, fishing, and aquatic conservation through art, writing, and science. To enter, contestants create an original illustration of any species from the Official Fish List and a one-page writing entry.

For details on contest rules, entry forms, and to view past winners, visit www.FishArt.org.

Amy Commens-Carson, Regional Fisheries Program Manager at the USDA Forest Service Southern Region, said, “The Fish Art Contest is an exciting and innovative program that allows young people to express connections to the outdoors through their own creativity. The Southern Region is proud to help build the next generation of conservation stewards across the country with the Fish Art Contest.”

The 2021 State-Fish Art Contest is now open and accepting entries.

“The Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest eliminates many traditional barriers and provides an all-inclusive platform for youth education. The USDA Forest Service is a leader in supporting conservation initiatives and building stewardship. I am grateful for their vision and support. Investing in youth is the key to our future,” said President and CEO of Wildlife Forever, Pat Conzemius.

The deadline to enter is March 31st, 2021. Details are available at www.FishArt.org

