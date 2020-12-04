Shop with a Cop seeking donations to buy presents for Craven County students

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in Craven County is joining with the Havelock Walmart for its annual Shop with a Cop. Havelock police and Craven County Sheriff’s office are working through this year’s challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic to hold the event this year.

They say while schools are closed and activities are canceled, students have been home with significantly less social interaction. They believe the Shop with a Cop event will bring joy and cheer to students during the holiday season.

In past years, Shop with a Cop was a huge success. To continue, event partners rely on contributions from the Havelock community, and they’re asking for donations. People can donate through the City of Havelock’s website (www.havelocknc.us).

A minimum of ten (10) students from Havelock schools will receive $300 to spend, on items of their choosing, during a shopping trip with local law enforcement.

Shop with a Cop will be held at the Havelock Walmart on December 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.