Advertisement

Shop with a Cop seeking donations to buy presents for Craven County students

Shop with a Cop needs donations to buy presents for Craven County students
Shop with a Cop needs donations to buy presents for Craven County students(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in Craven County is joining with the Havelock Walmart for its annual Shop with a Cop. Havelock police and Craven County Sheriff’s office are working through this year’s challenge of the COVID-19 pandemic to hold the event this year.

They say while schools are closed and activities are canceled, students have been home with significantly less social interaction. They believe the Shop with a Cop event will bring joy and cheer to students during the holiday season.

In past years, Shop with a Cop was a huge success. To continue, event partners rely on contributions from the Havelock community, and they’re asking for donations. People can donate through the City of Havelock’s website (www.havelocknc.us).

A minimum of ten (10) students from Havelock schools will receive $300 to spend, on items of their choosing, during a shopping trip with local law enforcement.

Shop with a Cop will be held at the Havelock Walmart on December 16, 2020, at 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 100 emergency vehicles took part in the escort.
Funeral service set for fallen Nash County deputy
This map shows county hot spots for the coronavirus.
COVID-19: State sees record 5,637 new cases in one day
ECU is furloughing another round of employees.
ECU chancellor, other top administrators being furloughed
15 people were displaced by the duplex fire.
Greenville duplex fire ruled accidental
Convicted Greenville bank robber headed back to prison on gun possession charge

Latest News

Incoming House Democratic Caucus elects House minority leader
Incoming House Democratic Caucus unanimously elects minority leader for next two years
Hand-to-eye recount begins next week in NC Supreme Court race
Guns at Flatwoods Outfitters in Hubert.
Gun permit applications double in Onslow County
Congressman G.K. Butterfield introduces The Prevent Diabetes Act
Congressman G.K. Butterfield introduces Prevent Diabetes Act