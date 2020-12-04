Advertisement

Saving Graces: Biscuit

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured cat from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Biscuit.

She is a silver tabby who is approximately 5 months old. Volunteers say she is very sweet and affectionate. They say she gets along well with other cats.

Biscuit loves to hang out with her foster family and would make a wonderful addition to any home.

Saving Graces is in PetSmart until December 13 by appointment. You can view all the cats and kittens available online.

