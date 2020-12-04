Rural counties concerns over COVID-19 vaccine availability

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -As a vaccine for COVID-19 gets closer and closer to approval, there is a concern rural counties may have to wait longer or don’t have the right storage.

The vaccine in development by Pfizer needs to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, while the one from Moderna would need to be stored at less cold, freezer like conditions.

In places like Greene County where they have had to make sure opportunities for testing have been there, they say they will have to do the same for a vaccine.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services says right now, there are only 11 sites in the state, only one in our area, Carolina East Medical Center, that have ultra-cold storage to preserve the Pfizer vaccine.

While Greene County says they have some freezer space, the temperatures do vary by vaccine, but the state is preparing a supply chain to get vaccines to every area.

Robin Tutor Marcom, NC Agromedicine Institute Director says, “Right now there are 11 of those sites that would receive the vaccine and they will hold it until every authorization is approved. Once the authorization is approved, then they will start distributing from those 11 sites.”

Another concern is that any residents and workers in rural counties don’t have ready access to providers.

