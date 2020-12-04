Advertisement

Reverse Christmas Parade in Ayden Thursday night

By Hannah Jeffries
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Coopers mandate limits outdoor gatherings of more that 50 people. That rule applies to parades too.

As a result of the mandate, many areas have been forced to cancel their Christmas parades or make some changes.

One town here in the east, Ayden, put on a reverse Christmas parade Thursday night. Instead of people watching as the floats go by, it was the other way around.

The floats were stationed, while a parade of cars drove by to enjoy the sight of the floats.

Ayden Mayor, Steve Tripp said they wanted to bring some safe normalcy this holiday season.

“We’re trying to bring a safe environment and so people can actually enjoy what we’ve done in the past years in a very safe manner. See to us it’s important during the Christmas holiday, to me Christmas is about giving love to one another and this year it’s gone be different and the love will look a little different than normal.”

Ayden Mayor, Steve Tripp

Maysville, Trenton, and Morehead City are among several cities and towns that have cancelled their Christmas parades.

