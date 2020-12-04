NCIS offering $1,000 reward to find men who assaulted a Camp Lejeune Marine

CAMP LEJUENE, N.C. (WITN) - The Naval Criminal Investigative Service, NCIS, is investigating and offering a reward for information about an assault on a Camp Lejeune Marine.

NCIS investigators say on November 22 at 3:30 a.m., a man entered a window in one of the barracks and assaulted a sleeping male Marine. At some point in the attack, they say the suspect opened the door and allowed other males to enter and participate in the assault.

According to the report, the victim sustained severe injuries and will require extensive facial reconstruction.

The primary suspect is described as a muscular white male with longer than regulation brown hair, no facial hair, and about 5′10″ tall. Investigators say the suspect was wearing a blue t-shirt at the time of the attack.

NCIS is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved.

