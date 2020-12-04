Morehead City fire damages building and contents

MOREHEAD CITY N.C. (WITN) - A business off Highway 24 in Morehead City caught fire Thursday evening around 9:45. The fire chief says there’s significance damage to the building and its contents.

Morehead City firefighters battled the two alarm fire at a commercial building in the block of Highway 24. Broad and Gales Creek along with Newport Fire Departments were on scene helping with the blaze.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes after the call came in. No reports of injuries. Firefighters say they will remain on the scene for several hours cooling hot spots and investigating how the fire started.

