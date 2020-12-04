Advertisement

Monk drops 17 but Georgia drops ECU in home opener, 66-45

By Billy Weaver
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lashonda Monk returned to score a game-high 17 points, but the ECU women’s basketball team dropped its home opener to Georgia, 66-45, Thursday inside Minges Coliseum.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-0, while the Lady Pirates fell to 1-2.

After missing the first two games of the season with an undisclosed injury, senior guard Lashonda Monk (reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year and preseason All-AAC selection) scored a game-high 17 points to go along with four rebounds and three steals.

Full Game Recap and Box Score: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/3/womens-basketball-east-carolina-drops-home-opener-to-georgia.aspx

Next up, the Lady Pirates travel to Durham this Saturday for a non-conference matchup against Duke. The game tips off at 12 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.

