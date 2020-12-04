Monk drops 17 but Georgia drops ECU in home opener, 66-45

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lashonda Monk returned to score a game-high 17 points, but the ECU women’s basketball team dropped its home opener to Georgia, 66-45, Thursday inside Minges Coliseum.

The Bulldogs improved to 3-0, while the Lady Pirates fell to 1-2.

After missing the first two games of the season with an undisclosed injury, senior guard Lashonda Monk (reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Year and preseason All-AAC selection) scored a game-high 17 points to go along with four rebounds and three steals.

Full Game Recap and Box Score: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/3/womens-basketball-east-carolina-drops-home-opener-to-georgia.aspx

“First and foremost, hats off to Georgia. They’re a good team and I wish them luck in the SEC this year. I’m not going to sugar coat it. I’m extremely disappointed in the way we finished that game in the fourth quarter. That’s not who we are and that’s not who we’re going to be. We’ve made strides and we fight hard to compete. It’s not that we lost the game, but how we lost the game.”

Next up, the Lady Pirates travel to Durham this Saturday for a non-conference matchup against Duke. The game tips off at 12 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.

