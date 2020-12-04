Advertisement

Marines and Joey’s Little Angels donate toys to Maynard Children Hospital

Toys donated to Maynard Children's Hospital
Toys donated to Maynard Children's Hospital(whsv)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people will continue enjoying the holidays from home. Many children cannot wake up on Christmas Day in the homes, but instead are in hospitals and will be there throughout the holidays.

On Friday, Marines from India Company Third Battalion Sixth Marines based out of Camp Lejeune delivered about 200 toys to the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville.

The Marines organized a toy drive and delivered the toys for children who may not be home during the holidays. They also partnered with Joey’s Little Angels to help with the toy donations.

Organizers say Joey’s Little Angels is in New Jersey, and its founder created the organization in memory of his son Joey who died when he was just 1-year-old.

In his memory, the family helps other children by getting toy donations for children’s hospitals across the country.

1st Lt. Joseph Paragone of Joey’s Little Angels said, “I always like to give back to kids who are unfortunately sick in various ways. We were looking forward to handing out the toys and playing with the kids, but we can’t because of the COVID stuff.”

Officials say if you would like to give toys to the children in the hospital, you can drop them off at the Maynard’s Children’s Hospital from now until December 18 on the following days and times:

Tuesday 9:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m.

Wednesday 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Thursday 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Friday 1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Hospital leaders say if you can’t make it in person, you can give by other means by visiting www.vidanthealthfoundation.com/maynardchildrenshospital

