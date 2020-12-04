Local health professionals urge public to take action
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another grim milestone was hit Thursday in North Carolina with 5,637 new COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours.
That is the first time the state has seen that number hit 5,000.
The number of people in the hospital because of COVID-19 also increased to 2,101.
And if these numbers don’t start going down, health officials say we could see tighter restrictions in our state.
There have been 377,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina with an 11.4 percent rate of positive tests.
Halifax County Health Director Bruce Robistow says the numbers are shocking.
Robistow says the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office had quite a few coronavirus cases before they starting enforcing the mandate.
He said the Halifax County Sheriff wasn’t eager to enforce it at the time, but now he is.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen said people need to take action now or our state could go under tighter restrictions.
A Family Nurse Practitioner who works in the Emergency Department at Washington Regional Medical Center said she thinks washing your hands and getting your flu vaccine will help prevent the spread of the virus.
Deaths also increased Thursday by 44, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,410.
