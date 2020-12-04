Local health professionals urge public to take action

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another grim milestone was hit Thursday in North Carolina with 5,637 new COVID-19 cases in just 24 hours.

That is the first time the state has seen that number hit 5,000.

The number of people in the hospital because of COVID-19 also increased to 2,101.

And if these numbers don’t start going down, health officials say we could see tighter restrictions in our state.

There have been 377,231 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina with an 11.4 percent rate of positive tests.

Halifax County Health Director Bruce Robistow says the numbers are shocking.

“This is something to be afraid of. This is something we have to take serious and we can drop the numbers statewide, country wide, in my own county, simply if everyone would comply. I wear a mask probably 16 hours a day and I hate it. But I’m an older guy, my wife is an older woman and we are afraid of it. We are scared to death of this, I’m afraid for my community.”

Robistow says the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office had quite a few coronavirus cases before they starting enforcing the mandate.

He said the Halifax County Sheriff wasn’t eager to enforce it at the time, but now he is.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mandy Cohen said people need to take action now or our state could go under tighter restrictions.

“It may be possible, that we need to go backwards.” “The Governor said earlier this week, everything is on the table. We are looking at other options.”

A Family Nurse Practitioner who works in the Emergency Department at Washington Regional Medical Center said she thinks washing your hands and getting your flu vaccine will help prevent the spread of the virus.

“No one in our emergency room, the nurses, none of us have gotten it thank God. But I believe it’s because wearing our mask and good hand washing. We’ve all been vaccinated for the flu, I think that really helps. We’ve seen a lot of cases of COVID-19 that were also positive for Influenza B which is very interesting.”

Deaths also increased Thursday by 44, bringing the state’s death toll to 5,410.

