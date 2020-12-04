Advertisement

Lenoir County Schools Superintendent receives statewide honor

LCPS Superintendent named Superintendent of the Year
LCPS Superintendent named Superintendent of the Year(LCPS)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Lenoir County Public Schools Superintendent Brent Williams is receiving statewide recognition.

Thursday Williams was named 2020 A. Craig Phillips North Carolina Superintendent of the Year.

As the state winner, he will compete for the national award from the American Association of School Administrators.

Earlier this year Williams was named the Regional Superintendent of the Year for the 2020 -2021 school year by the Southeast Education Alliance.

The Southeast Alliance includes superintendents from 14 counties in southeastern NC.

Williams has been superintendent in Lenoir County for five-years.

