Judge names expert to scrutinize NC prison virus response

(KOLN/MGN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A judge has agreed to name a third-party expert to scrutinize the COVID-19 response within North Carolina’s prison system.

Prisons are experiencing a surge in cases and a growing number of inmates have been hospitalized.

Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier said on Friday that he’s worried about the pressure the coronavirus is now placing upon correctional institutions.

A key task of the special master he picked will be to ensure that additional inmates at higher risk for COVID-19 complications can serve at home or in safer settings.

Rozier also wants all correctional workers who come in contact with prisoners tested every two weeks. 

