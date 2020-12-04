Judge names expert to scrutinize NC prison virus response

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A judge has agreed to name a third-party expert to scrutinize the COVID-19 response within North Carolina’s prison system.

Prisons are experiencing a surge in cases and a growing number of inmates have been hospitalized.

Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier said on Friday that he’s worried about the pressure the coronavirus is now placing upon correctional institutions.

A key task of the special master he picked will be to ensure that additional inmates at higher risk for COVID-19 complications can serve at home or in safer settings.

Rozier also wants all correctional workers who come in contact with prisoners tested every two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.